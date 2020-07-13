DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.
A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo’s NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.
The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions’ previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.
The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and 1990s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction’s initial target of about $500,000.
Other titles auctioned off included “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!” a 1987 video game based on the former heavyweight boxing champion, that sold for $50,400.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Ashley Christensen Restaurants is hiring
- Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000
- House in Raleigh’s Wakefield neighborhood catches fire for 2nd day in a row, officials say
- Photo sent just before ‘Glee’ star’s disappearance at lake may help find her, official says
- Sports Illustrated features 1st transgender model in swimsuit issue
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now