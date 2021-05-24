Viral ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ video will be taken off YouTube after NFT sells for $760,000

One of the internet’s original viral videos will soon be taken off YouTube, after garnering more than 880 million views since it was first posted in 2007. The family behind the beloved video is taking it offline after selling it as an NFT for over $760,000.

The famed 55-second clip features baby Charlie Davies-Carr biting his brother Harry’s finger. Harry, with his adorable British accent, screams and tells his brother how much it hurt.

“Ow, Charlie! Ow! Charlie! That really hurt!” Harry says, as Charlie giggles on his lap. “Charlie bit me. And that really hurt, Charlie, and it’s still hurting.”

On Sunday night, the Davies-Carr family auctioned the clip as an NFT, a non-fungible token, a unique collectible stored on a digital ledger known as a blockchain. The anonymous account “3fmusic” submitted the top bid, snagging the NFT for $760,999 after an intense bidding war in the auction’s final hours.

Anyone can still download and watch the video, but the winner now claims rights to the original. The auction site says the video is “soon to be deleted.”

The clip, which is one of the most viewed of all time, had been removed from YouTube over the weekend, but is currently still available.