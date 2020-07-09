VIRAL VIDEO: COVID-19 through the eyes of a 4-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – “Everything is SHUT DOWN!” That is what the 4-year-old daughter of Ben and Rebecca McLennan had to say about what the coronavirus pandemic has done to her life.
This conversation started when the McLennan’s talked to their children about what is going on in the world.
The reaction of #BlakeHaven is quite possibly shared by many of us during these uncertain times, no matter what your priorities might be.
You can see one 4-year-old’s perspective of social distancing and the COVID-19 quarantine below:
VIDEO USED WITH PERMISSION from @benamac and @AhmadHall06
May we all be so wise and honest in the way we look at life.
