Viral video shows man hanging off back of truck at high speeds in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A viral video recorded on Friday shows a man hanging off the back of a truck moving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 25.

David Meyer, of Aurora, says he has witnessed a lot of strange things on his daily commute along I-25.

“There is always crazy stuff that I, for whatever reason, just happened to see,” he told FOX31.

But on Friday morning, he was in disbelief.

“[It] is the craziest, there is no doubt about it,” he said laughing.

Meyer shot a video from his car, a little before 8 a.m., as he headed northbound on I-25, near Orchard.

He captured a man, hanging on to the back of a large truck, while going about 70 miles per hour.

Initially, Meyer says he wasn’t sure what he was shooting.

“I thought someone had stuffed a pair of pants and a shirt, and put it on there. As I got closer, I realized it was a real guy,” said Meyer.

Even after discovering it was a real person, he was still unsure why they were hanging off the truck.

“I thought, ‘is this just as kid doing a stunt? You see all this stuff on the news about people blocking traffic, blocking the highway, jumping on different trucks and vehicles. I had no idea what was going on.” shared Meyer.

But his bewilderment quickly turned to concern, as Meyer tried to create distance between the truck and other drivers, while another person tried to get the attention of the person driving the truck.

“I noticed there was another vehicle talking to a truck driver, getting him to slow down—so I kind of pulled back. I was zoomed in pretty far. I was back several hundred feet from him, just in case anything were to happen,” Meyer recalled.

That’s exactly what Colorado State Patrol trooper Josh Lewis says makes this incident so dangerous, though.

“Not only is the person hanging on the back in an unsafe position, but anybody around them is now unsafe. Certainly, if that person falls off, they want to do what’s right and avoid them. But now they’ve put themselves in danger,” said Lewis, who told FOX31 he had never seen something like this happen in Colorado.

He hopes this is an isolated incident, but cautions drivers to call 911 if they witness something like this in the future—instead of trying to get involved.

“Certainly 911 operators—they’re trained to ask questions, get the information. So listen to what they have to say, answer their questions. That’s how they can get an emergency response as quickly as possible.”

