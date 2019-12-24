Virginia homeowner says ‘smoking Grinch’ stole inflatable Mickey Mouse decoration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nothing makes Virginia Beach’s Jeffrey Maddrey smile more than his inflatable Christmas decorations.

“When I see kids smile, I can smile,” Maddrey said. “It doesn’t look like it, but it’s a lot of work to get these things set up right.”

He and his family started collecting the puffy decorations more than 20 years ago.

“We got the flying Santa over there,” he said, pointing to his decorations. “That one I think we got for the first time last year.”

Every year, they add a new inflatable decoration to their front yard on Hadley Court in Salem Woods.

“We have 12 now,” Maddrey said. “We used to have 13. Somebody took one.”

Missing from the yard was the Maddreys’ newest purchase: Mickey Mouse.

“It’s bad enough you have people stealing packages off of doorsteps, and now people are taking decorations,” he said.

What the real-life Grinch didn’t know was he was caught on camera. The footage shows the man grabbing the Mickey Mouse and carrying it back to his car.

“He’s kind of like a Grinch,” Maddrey said. “I could tell he had a cigarette in his mouth, so he was a smoking Grinch. He’s somebody who doesn’t care about other people’s feelings or how he could hurt little kids. That’s what makes me mad.”

Now, there is another item on Maddrey’s Christmas list.

“I’d like to see him get caught and I’d like to see the judge make an example of out of him to deter other people from doing this,” Maddrey said.

