Virginia man pays $1.32 million for a rare dime

This undated image provided by Professional Coin Grading Service on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 shows both sides of an 1894 San Francisco dime that sold for $1.32 million. On Thursday, Aug. 15m, 2019, John Brush, of Virginia Beach, acquired the 125-year-old U.S. silver dime in a public auction at the American Numismatic Association in Chicago. (Professional Coin Grading Service via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Beach man has acquired a rare dime for a collector at a cost of $1.3 million.

John Brush, of Virginia Beach, acquired the 125-year-old U.S. silver dime in a public auction at the American Numismatic Association on Thursday night in Chicago.

Brush, who is president of David Lawrence Rare Coins of Virginia Beach, bought the coin on behalf of collector Dell Loy Hansen, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

“This was one of the most exciting acquisitions we have made in the pursuit of Mr. Hansen’s collection,” said Bush.

Only 24 dimes were struck at the San Francisco Mint in 1894, and researchers today can only account for nine of them.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now