Walmart releases top-selling items in 2019 by state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – “None of these will be what you think.”

That’s what Walmart says about its top-selling items by state this year.

In Minnesota, you’d think glove or snow boots would be flying off the shelves.

The top-selling item? Lipton Southern Sweet Tea Family Bags.

South Carolina bought Nabisco Minis Premium Original Saltine Crackers the most.

Texans love dental hygiene as they bough Equate Maximum Strength Sensitive Extra Whitening Toothpaste.

Tennesseeans must take a lot of spills as they purchased more first-aid kits than anything else.

North Carolinians on the move? Steralite Storage Boxes were top sellers in the Tar Heel state.

The retail giant also released walmart.com’s top-selling item for the year dataing back to 2010.

2010 – Mead Composition Notebook, Wide Ruled, 100 Sheets

2011 – Apple iPod touch 8GB with FaceTime Camera and Retina Display

2012 – Ematic 6-in-1 Universal Accessory Kit for iPods and MP3 Players

2013 – Nextbook 7" Tablet 8GB Memory

2014 – Sceptre 32" Class HD (720P) LED TV

2015 – Apple iPad mini 2 16GB WiFi

2016 – Ozark Trail 30-ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

2017 – Ozark Trail 30-ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

2018 – Sceptre 32" Class HD (720P) LED TV

2019 – Instant Pot 6 Qt. 7-in-1 Multi-use Programmable Cooker

