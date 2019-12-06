Walmart selling KFC fried chicken scented firelog

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/CNN Newsource) – Are you ready to snuggle up by a fire that smells like fried chicken?

We know it’s not exactly the evergreen scent of your childhood, but if you’re ready for a new holiday tradition, KFC’s firelog is the answer.

The firelog mixes the aromas of 11 herbs and spices to permeate through your home.

It’s back by popular demand on Walmart’s website.

Last year, the unique holiday log sold out in just a few hours.

Spread some unconventional cheer with a bucket of extra crispy KFC next to your extra crispy fire.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now