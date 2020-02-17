BENTONVILLE, AR (CNN) — Dirty Lemon is hitting Walmart shelves.
The low-calorie beverage was originally sold by text message or online.
It is pretty pricey. A one-time purchase of six bottles cost $65 which is nearly $11 a bottle.
At Walmart the drink will be cheaper. Each bottle will cost $6.99.
The retailer plans to sell three varieties including dirty lemon charcoal, dirty lemon collagen, and dirty lemon ginseng.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Missing woman, 2 young daughters found dead in garage
- Denver mayor to veto legislation lifting the pit bull ban
- Walmart to sell pricey health drink ‘Dirty Lemon’
- NC businessman charged with setting fire to building
- Manatee deaths in Florida drop to 606 in 2019
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now