WATCH: Adorable baby giraffe born at Baton Rouge Zoo

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Staff members at BREC’s Baton Rouge zoo in Louisiana are excited about their newest resident.

The zoo welcomed a male reticulated giraffe on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Over the next few weeks, staffers at the zoo will closely monitor the calf to make sure he remains healthy.

The zoo director says the mortality rate for giraffes ages 6 months and under is nearly 50-percent adding that the coming days and weeks are crucial.

The birthmarks the 20th giraffe born at the zoo and is the first giraffe successfully born in Baton Rouge since 2001.

