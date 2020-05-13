WATCH: Astronauts on the ISS play with Nickelodeon slime – for science

SPACE (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Nickelodeon has been sliming stars for years so it makes sense that they looked to the stars to find their latest targets.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station got got by the green goo.

Nickelodeon partnered with NASA and sent the slimy stuff into space in the name of science.

Sure, the astronauts had fun, but they also conducted experiments on the slime in hopes of gathering new insights on the state of liquids in zero gravity.

Researchers say slime is roughly 20,000 times more resistant to motion than water.

They say the experiments could have wide-reaching implications on liquid usage in future missions.

It’s one sticky step for man, one giant leap for slimy science.

