WATCH: Baby elephant makes debut at Louisville Zoo

Meet the newest member of the Louisville Zoo family.

A 300-pound male African elephant, born Aug. 2 made its public debut Thursday.

There were plenty of visitors on hand to welcome the calf, the second born at the Kentucky zoo in its 50-year history.

The calf was born to 33-year-old Mikki thanks to artificial insemination.

Right now, Junior doesn’t have a name — but a contest will be held to choose one.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now