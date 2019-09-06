Live Now
WATCH: Baby elephant makes debut at Louisville Zoo

by: CNN Newsource

Meet the newest member of the Louisville Zoo family.

A 300-pound male African elephant, born Aug. 2 made its public debut Thursday.

There were plenty of visitors on hand to welcome the calf, the second born at the Kentucky zoo in its 50-year history.

The calf was born to 33-year-old Mikki thanks to artificial insemination.

Right now, Junior doesn’t have a name — but a contest will be held to choose one.

