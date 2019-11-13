WATCH: Bus driver rescues 2 children found wandering in the snow

MILWAULKEE, Wis. (WNCN/CNN Newsource) – A Wisconsin bus driver came to the rescue of a boy and a girl found wandering in the snow.

On a frigid November morning, a Waukesha bus driver and a passenger spotted two small children wandering through 18 degree weather.

Waukesha metro driver Nicole Chamberlain didn’t hesitate.

“The little girl only had on a T-shirt a diaper and the other one of them had a coat on. They’re headed towards a busy intersection. And I knew there was no school bus stop down there or a school. So I knew right away that pull over and help them,” said Chamberlain.

Bus video shows the driver get off her bus and call the kids over.

“I called them over and I said, what’s going on? And they said, we’re looking for grandma. And I said, come with me and I’ll put you on the warm bus and I’ll help you find grandma. And so they came with me. I picked them up and put them on my bus and called the police,” Chamberlain recalls.

She cranked the heat, took off her coat and covered the 2-year-old’s bare legs.

Within minutes, the grateful grandmother arrived at the bus and explained to police that while she was in the basement, the 6-year-old boy went outside and his sister followed.

Chamberlain is just glad her bus route took her on the right route at the right time.

“If that were to happen to my children, I would hope that there’d be somebody, a decent human being that would stop and help my kids,” she said.

Police said they were not recommending charges in the case.

