Watch: Florida man throws Thanksgiving turkey into swimming pool to defrost

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man is getting a lot of eyes on a Facebook post after sharing his “family tradition” of defrosting their Thanksgiving turkey.

In the video, which he aired live on Facebook, Mark O’Donnell records his family dumping their 16-pound turkey into their swimming pool to defrost. It’s a tradition that’s lived on for 18 years.

“We thaw our turkey in the pool,” he says in the video. “That’s what you do when you live in Florida, right?”

It’s a technique that’s sure to put O’Donnell in the running for ‘Florida man’ of the year.

O’Donnell says he triple checks for any leaks in the turkey before throwing it into the chlorinated water.

Only in Florida…