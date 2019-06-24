Breaking News
NC Senate approves ICE cooperation bill

WATCH: Giant squid caught on camera in US waters for 1st time

Check This Out

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A sight so rare it’s never happened before in U.S. waters, but a team of scientists can boast their mission captured pictures of a giant squid! 

The group was exploring an area about 100 miles from Alabama and Louisiana when they deployed a medusa camera below to check out marine life. 

The camera was sent down five times to record for 24 hours, so the crew had 120 hours of film to log. 

But as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait.

At the end of the footage, the scientists saw one tentacle at first. 

But the giant squid eventually revealed itself. 

This is only the second time ever that a giant squid has been caught on camera. 

Latest news from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss