WATCH: Golden retriever follows owner up ladder onto roof

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A golden retriever is going viral after his owner’s surveillance footage showed him climbing a ladder and following him onto the roof of his Oregon house.

Vince Matteson owns a pair of two-year-old golden retrievers, Ace and Bo, in Milwaukie. He posted video of one of the dogs, Ace, up on the roof of his house with him after discovering he had followed him there.

Matteson had gone up on the roof to take down Christmas lights, according to CBS This Morning.

He checked his surveillance video and saw Ace climb the ladder behind him as Bo looked on.

“Ace climbs up this whole ladder by himself and is now on top of the roof,” someone can be heard saying on video.

You can see more of Ace and Bo on Matteson’s Instagram.