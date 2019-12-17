WATCH: Good Samaritans confront AMBER Alert suspect at gas station

CAMBRIA (KSBY/CNN) – Dramatic video captures the moment citizens confronted a man suspected of abducting his 2-year-old daughter.

The video taken by a Shell gas station employee shows citizens restraining Amber Alert suspect Victor Magana until authorities arrive to arrest him.

Al Ashcroft — visiting the Central coast from Oregon — saw the Amber Alert Monday morning about a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her father after he allegedly assaulted and stabbed the girl’s mother.

Ascroft spotted the 2007 light green Hyundai Santa Fe right in front of him.

“I told my wife, ‘Get out. I’m going to block this guy in,’” Ashcroft said.

He called 911 and nearby men helped restrain the driver.

Magana is seen repeatedly trying to smash his window with a rock. Deputies say he locked his keys inside the car with the child while making a stop in Cambria.

Witnesses say Magana bought snacks to feed his daughter.

“He was screaming that he wasn’t that guy, that it wasn’t him and his daughter hadn’t eaten in six hours,” witness Tammy Hall said.

The little girl sat in the front seat the whole time.

San Luis Obispo sheriff’s deputies took the suspect into custody. Magana’s girlfriend remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

