WATCH: Inhabitants of SC’s ‘Goat Island’ wrangled, taken to safety ahead of Dorian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WNCN) — When people think of evacuating animals ahead of a hurricane they probably think about cats, dogs and other family pets.

You might not think of goats — but if you know about South Carolina’s Murrells Inlet Goat Island then maybe you would.

The four-legged inhabitants of the small island off the coast near Charleston were evacuated Tuesday morning ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.

Crews had to literally chase the goats around the island to try and wrangle them so they could be taken to safety.

The goats were all eventually caught and moved to a farm for safety until the storm passes.

Once Hurricane Dorian leaves the area, the goats will be returned to their island.

