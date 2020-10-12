WATCH: Kansas man uses 10,000 Halloween lights to brighten his neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While many are still gearing up for Halloween, Joshua Clyborne is lighting up absolutely everything.
The Boeing Aircraft retiree says he started getting into his extreme decorating in 2014.
Clyborne spends the end of September setting up his Halloween display that consists of 10,000 lights and fine-tuning different elements throughout the year so he can light up his small stretch of Ocean Street from Oct. 1 all the way to Halloween.
Visitors can tune into the low wattage antenna atop Clybourne home on their car stereo and listen to spooky selections coordinated to lighting sequences.
The Lights on Oceio at 6726 W. Ocieo St. runs from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Oct. 1 to Nov. 1.
