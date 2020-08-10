Mike Tyson subdues a shark. No, seriously

(CNN Newsource) — What does it take to scare Mike Tyson? Get him in the “underwater” ring with sharks? We don’t know!
Mike Tyson knocked out a shark. Well, okay. Kind of. The boxing legend appeared on Discovery Channel Shark Week. Now Iron Mike faced a variety of sharks in a three-round setup. Each round with a different scenario.
He threw up, but ultimately conquered his fears.
Tyson started in a cage with a smallish lemon shark. By round three, he put one to sleep with his bare hands.”
With the help of an expert, Tyson uses a special move to temporarily freeze it in a state of tonic immobility. Well, he did not face Jaws, but faced his fears and came out with a victory. Okay.”
Discovery is airing more than 20 hours of its Shark Week programming this week.
As for Tyson, he has a human opponent coming up. He’s set to square off against Roy Jones. Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout later this year.
- What to know about census takers in your neighborhood
- Documents: Man charged with indecent exposure after incident at daughter’s sleepover
- 103-year-old woman gets her first tattoo after COVID-19 lockdown
- NC man ‘mad’ after being ripped off in marijuana deal sets fire to home, police say
- Man out on bond for murder charge accused of shooting 2 SC deputies
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now