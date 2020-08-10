Mike Tyson subdues a shark. No, seriously

(CNN Newsource) — What does it take to scare Mike Tyson? Get him in the “underwater” ring with sharks? We don’t know!

Mike Tyson knocked out a shark. Well, okay. Kind of. The boxing legend appeared on Discovery Channel Shark Week. Now Iron Mike faced a variety of sharks in a three-round setup. Each round with a different scenario.

He threw up, but ultimately conquered his fears.

Tyson started in a cage with a smallish lemon shark. By round three, he put one to sleep with his bare hands.”

With the help of an expert, Tyson uses a special move to temporarily freeze it in a state of tonic immobility. Well, he did not face Jaws, but faced his fears and came out with a victory. Okay.”

Discovery is airing more than 20 hours of its Shark Week programming this week.

As for Tyson, he has a human opponent coming up. He’s set to square off against Roy Jones. Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout later this year.