WATCH: Moose rescued after being stuck in swimming pool for several hours

BEDFORD, N.H. (WMUR/CNN) – A moose had to be coaxed out of a swimming pool after he went looking for love in all the wrong places.

Homeowners in Bedford, New Hampshire, were shocked to find the animal in their swimming pool Tuesday night.

Officials said the pool had no stairs and the young bull was trapped for several hours.

“I can’t imagine hearing a splash and going to the sliding glass doors and looking out there and seeing a 1,200-pound moose or 800-pound moose in my pool,” said Col. Kevin Jordan with New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Using a rope and some stairs Fish and Game officers were finally able to coax the young bull toward them until he was able to climb out of the pool.

One of the moose’s antlers points down, making it easy to recognize. Officials say it was spotted in several other cities and nearly climbed up on a car at a dog park.

“Most are in their rut season now they’re looking for a mate, the younger moose will wander long distances struggling to find a female,” said Col. Kevin Jordan. “This is the time of year when most will get a little more aggressive and people really need — they need to be cautious she around but this time of year it’s even more dangerous. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if we see him again somewhere.”

