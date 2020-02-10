Watch officer give a retiring K-9 a heartwarming sendoff

(CNN Newsource) — Watch an Arizona cop give his retiring K-9 partner a heartwarming sendoff.

Bruno joined the Oro Valley Police Department in 2013.

Trained in narcotics detection, this very good boy cop helped seize over $1 million in drugs during his career.

His handler, Officer Roger Reynolds gave Bruno a tasty treat as he received a radio sendoff.

“This transmission is for K-9 Bruno, he has just finished his last shift on duty and is now headed for retirement. Thank you for your seven years of service,” Reynolds said. “Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night”

With Bruno departing for greener pastures, his K-9 comrades will continue his legacy of narcotics and explosives detection.

“After helping us seize close to a million dollars in narcotics you deserve some much-earned belly rubs,” Reynolds said. “You can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys. All of us at the department will miss you.”

