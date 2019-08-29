WATCH: Teen surprises little brother at bus stop in different costume every day

CENTRAL, La. (CNN) – A Louisiana teenager had a unique idea for helping his little brother beat the back-to-school blues.

Every day, big brother greets him at the bus stop in a different costume.

Most kids look forward to the bus ride home after a long day of school.

But Max Tingle enjoys his drop off for a totally different reason.

His older brother Noah is waiting for him outside each day, donning anything from an LSU football uniform to today’s firefighter outfit.

“It’s my last year high school and I saw he was coming off the bus when I was at home, so I just want to embarrass him,” said brother Noah Tingle.

Rain or shine — Noah makes sure he’s out front when his brother’s bus comes down the street.

Usually a warm embrace follows, but originally for Max it wasn’t something he totally looked forward to.

“At first I was surprised and kind of embarrassed. But now I’m just used to it,” said Max.

And the costumed greeting has taken on a life of its own.

A Facebook page now dedicated to the daily charade has hundreds of followers.

Teachers, students, and strangers, even the bus driver, all checking in each day to see what exactly Noah will be wearing.

From Santa Claus to max’s favorite, Chewbacca, it’s always a surprise until that bus pulls up.

A few weeks into the school year, Noah doesn’t know how much longer he’ll keep his welcome home ritual going.

But before college starts calling next year, he wants to make sure max has plenty of good memories — regardless of how goofy they may be.

