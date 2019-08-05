WATCH: 3-year-old falls down manhole in China

ZUNYI, China (CBS NEWSPATH) – A curious little boy got the shock of his life when he stepped on a manhole cover and fell into a well in the southwest China Guizhou Province, on Thursday.

A surveillance camera recorded the scary scene on Aug 1.

The 3-year-old boy and his parents were hanging out on the street when suddenly the boy ran toward a broken manhole cover and stepped on it.

Instantly, the boy disappeared in the well.

The boy’s dad tried to save his son, but he was unable to get down into the well.

The dad had to lay flat on the fringe of the manhole and pull the boy out.

“There was dirty water inside and I couldn’t see it clearly. He fell inside but kept his head up. The boy was quite scared. He only suffered from some bruises on his feet,” said a witness.

The boy sustained only minor injuries.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly and quickly contacted the relevant maintenance department to fix the broken cover.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now