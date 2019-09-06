Live Now
WATCH: Two Texas schools spell "LOVE" on the football field following mass shooting

by: CNN Newsource

Two Texas towns recently affected by mass shootings shared a message of unity on the gridiron.

When El Paso’s Franklin High School and Odessa’s Permian High School met on the football field Thursday night, they wanted to do something to show respect and solidarity.

They held a moment of silence and made special banners to exchange.

The two teams also spelled out the word “LOVE” on the field.

22 people were killed in a mass shooting in El Paso on Aug. 3.

Seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire Aug. 31 in the West Texas towns of Midland and Odessa.

The president of the El Paso team’s booster club said “football is helping our communities.”

