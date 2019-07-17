WATCH: Worship group stops at Chick-fil-A, breaks into a capella version of ‘Lean on Me’

MADISON, Tenn. (WNCN) — An impromptu sing-along broke out between some talented singers at a Chick-fil-A in Tennessee.

A video posted on Facebook by Jake Jones on July 4 shows a group from A cappella’s Worship Leader Institute singing Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” the “quintessential” track we can all relate to.

A group of us from Acappella’s Worship Leader Institute went to the Rivergate Chik-fila in Nashville TN. and this happened!

Posted by Jake Jones on Thursday, July 4, 2019

“A group of us from Acappella’s Worship Leader Institute went to the Rivergate Chik-fila in Nashville TN. and this happened!”

— Jake Jones

The group eventually got other customers and employees to join in on the moment. The video has been shared more than 23,000 times.

