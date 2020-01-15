Wednesday is National Bagel Day!

(CNN Newsource) – Wednesday, Jan. 15 is National Bagel Day!

A time to enjoy the chewy, charbohydrate-y goodness that is the bagel.

They were introduced to the U.S. by Polish-Jewish immigrants in the late 19th century.

Bagels were made by hand up until the 1960s, when the bagel maker was invented.

But it was the last quarter of the 20th century when bagels really hit their stride and their popularity spread across the country.

So, whether you like your bagels with schmears or with lox or something else entirely, enjoy one today!

