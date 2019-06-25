Wendy’s announces return date for spicy chicken nuggets

Wendy’s have released when it will bring back its popular spicy chicken nuggets.

In a series of tweets Monday, Wendy’s announced to its followers that the fan favorite spicy nuggets will be coming back to menus at restaurants August 19.

In May, the fast-food chain said that if a tweet got more than 2 million likes, it would bring them back. It took less than two days for the tweet to reach its goal.

The spicy nuggets were originally pulled from the menu in 2017.

