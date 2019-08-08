Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets returns Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You’ve been waiting, and it’s finally time: Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets will be back next week! 

In May, Wendy’s announced that if a tweet got more than 2 million likes, it would bring back spicy chicken nuggets. It took less than two days for the tweet to reach its goal. Duh! 

The nuggets were originally supposed to be available starting Monday, August 19. But Wendy’s announced it would be bringing them back a week early, and the nuggets will be in restaurants starting Monday, August 12.

 And, Wendy’s tweeted that you can them in the 4 for $4 combo.

The spicy nuggets were originally pulled from the menu in 2017.  

