Breaking News
Utility worker finds fetus at Hillsborough pumping station
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5

‘We’re just trying to make the world a safer place’: Sheriff’s office applauds brothers who spent snow day shoveling streets, sidewalks

Check This Out

by: WJW

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is applauding two brothers who chose to help their community Friday morning.

7-year-old J’mar Blanton and 10-year-old Quron Blanton spent their snow day shoveling the street and sidewalks around their Dayton neighborhood.

Detective Statzer, who saw the boys outside with their shovels, stopped and asked them what they were doing.

J’mar reportedly replied, “We’re just trying to make the world a safer place.”

The sheriff’s office treated the boys to hot chocolate and snacks to express their gratitude.

“We can certainly do a lot of learning from both J’mar and Quron and thank them for taking care of their community…on their day OFF from school!” officials wrote on Facebook. “Keep up the great work and keep inspiring others, J’mar and Quron!”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss