What a proposal! Teacher creates viral sensation asking students to be in her wedding

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita elementary school teacher is going viral on TikTok after popping a big question recently to her class.

“I asked each student by name, if they would be my junior bridesmaids and junior groomsmen,” said Alexandra Stamps, a fifth-grade teacher at McClean Science-Tech Magnet Elementary.

Stamps got engaged to another first-year teacher, Mason McDowell, on Saturday. The next school day she bought fake pearls, sunglasses, and candy to ask her students to be a part of her wedding day.

“Everyone was really happy and screaming and some kids were crying and I teared up — I was shaking,” Stamps said.

The proposal has gotten more than 11 million views on TikTok.

“I was so excited, and I couldn’t wait to just be there I can already picture it,” said Khloe Brown, a fifth-grade student in Ms. Stamps’ class.

McDowell teaches third grade at Earhart Environmental Magnet Elementary. On Wednesday, he asked his class to be in the wedding too.

“At first, we were like that’s kind of crazy because that’s a lot of people, but they’re not just people they’re our students, and it’s our first class and they really feel like family to us,” Stamps said.

That’s a grand total of 37 junior bridesmaids and groomsmen.

“I’m looking forward to seeing her and Mason dancing,” said Eric Fierro Rodriguez, another fifth-grader in Ms. Stamps’ class.

Stamps wants their bond to continue past the school and their wedding.

“I hope that I can have lifelong relationships with them, and I would love to attend their graduations and any successes they have in their future.”

A wedding date has not been set yet but Stamps and her fiancée are hoping to get married this July.