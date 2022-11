RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Thanksgiving is a time to gather and share a meal. But how many calories is that Thanksgiving Day meal and how much time will it take to prepare?

If you’re planning to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all of the fixings, it will be between 3,150 to 4,500 calories. That’s about the same as eating 4 ½ Big Mac value meals.

And if you’re hosting Thanksgiving, it could take almost ten hours to prepare and cost more than $300.