WHOA!: U.S. Navy releases footage of 40,000-pound bomb explosion off east coast

(WNCN) — The U.S. Navy released footage of a “full ship shock trial” taking place next to one of the newest and largest aircraft carriers in the world.

Video showed a large explosion taking place next to the 100,000 tonne USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier off the U.S.’s east coast on June 18.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) completes the first scheduled explosive event of Full Ship Shock Trials while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 18, 2021. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley B. McDowell)

The United States Geological Survey recorded the explosion as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake about 161 kilometers off the coast of Florida.

The U.S. Navy conducts trials using live explosives to test that their warships “can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle,” the navy said in a statement.