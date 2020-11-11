Whole Foods offering insurance plan for your Thanksgiving meal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Whole Foods offering an insurance plan for your Thanksgiving meal.

On Tuesday, Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance introduced a new way to insure your holiday meal for the customers who purchase their birds early.

Shopping early and being prepared are essential to conquering the biggest meal of the year.

According to a news release, this is the first-ever “insurance” for the beloved centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal.

The Amazon-owned grocery store will help “cover” eligible turkey fails for customers who get their birds early.

To qualify for the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, shoppers must purchase and obtain their Whole Foods Market brand turkey between Nov. 11 through 22.

“As we anticipate more smaller Thanksgiving gatherings and first-time cooks tackling turkey preparation this year, the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray,” said Theo Weening, Vice President of Meat and Poultry at Whole Foods Market. “We want to help customers rise to the occasion and take on that turkey with confidence for less-stressed Thanksgiving meal preparation.”

If the turkey turns out overcooked, undercooked, burnt, dry or just doesn’t end up cooking like you thought it would, then visit TurkeyProtectionPlan.com for full details on how to submit a claim to be eligible for a $35 Whole Foods Market gift card, limited to the first 1,000 claims, beginning November 26.