Willie Nelson says he doesn’t smoke weed anymore

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN Newsource) — Legendary country singer Willie Nelson says he doesn’t smoke marijuana anymore.

Beset with health issues related to his many years of smoking, country music icon Willie Nelson says he’s quit.

Still performing at 86, Nelson says it keeps him in shape.

“Singing out there for an hour is a good workout. Your lungs are the biggest muscle you got. So when you’re out there working, you are working out.”

Years of smoking marijuana, he admits, has taken its toll on his lungs.

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past. So breathing is a little more difficult these days that I have to be careful, I’ve mistreated myself since I was this big. I started out smoking cedar bark and it went from that to cigarettes or whatever. And that almost killed me,” Nelson said.

It didn’t, so he made a decision.

“I don’t smoke anymore. I take better care of myself today than I did then.”

His health issues have prompted rumors that he’s near death.

Nelson, though, remains unbothered by the rumors.

“I don’t give a (expletive). Excuse me. I’m here. I’m glad to be here. I’m lucky to be here.”

