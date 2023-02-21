RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A $2 ticket purchased in North Carolina has the power to make someone a millionaire.

The winning ticket, which proved to be the top prize won nationwide in Monday’s drawing, was purchased in Garner at Murphy Express on N.C. 42 West. The person who bought that ticket has not come forward just yet, the N.C. Education Lottery said on Tuesday morning.

To win the $1 million, the ticket holder successfully matched all five white balls. The odds of doing that are 1 in 11.6 million.

According to a statement from lottery headquarters, the winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their cash.

What’s next for the Powerball Jackpot? It now climbs even higher to $100 million as an annuity or $51.3 million in cash for Wednesday’s drawing.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.