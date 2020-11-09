With the Mexican Pizza officially gone, Taco Bell brings back a favorite

Taco Bell chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — With Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza now in retirement, the fast-food chain has brought back a recent favorite: the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.

It’s back for a limited time and costs $3.29 on its own or can be purchased as part of a $5 box.

That’s not all you’ll find that’s new on the menu. Keep an eye out for two nationwide menu additions – the Chicken Chipotle Melt and Dragonfruit Freeze – as well as a regional rollout of Green Sauce and a Quesalupa.

On top of that, Taco Bell is bringing back breakfast.

The restaurant limited its breakfast hours during the pandemic and is in the process of opening its locations earlier and bringing back early-morning favorites to its menu.

Taco Bell’s breakfast offerings include the Breakfast Crunchwrap, the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito Potato and hash browns.

According to Delish, more than half of the chain’s restaurants are offering breakfast. That number will increase as the end of 2020 approaches.

Earlier this year, Mexican Pizza fans went nuts on social media following the announcement that one of their favorites was on its way out. According to Taco Bell, the pizza’s packaging didn’t fit the company’s vision for the future.