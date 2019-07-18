Woman accidentally breaks ‘cancer-free’ bell in excitement over defeat of breast cancer

HOUSTON, Texas (WFLA/CNN) – A woman in Texas made her point when she announced that she is cancer-free.
Darla Jaye broke the cancer-free bell at a Houston hospital Monday.
Patients usually ring the bell on the way out after finishing their treatment but in Jaye’s case she was apparently so strong the bell couldn’t handle it.
She left the hospital after 30-radiation treatments for breast cancer.
Jaye said she simply didn’t know how strong she was at the tail end of her fight with cancer.
