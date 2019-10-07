Woman charged after throwing man’s luggage into ocean while he bought her beer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman is facing charges after throwing a man’s bags into the ocean.

The whole thing happened Saturday around 9 a.m., a Myrtle Beach police report says.

The owner of the bags told police Tonya Locklear was supposed to watch his luggage while he went to the store to buy her beer.

When he got back, he found his bags had been soaked and were filled with sand. Some of the contents were also missing.

The responding officer realized he had seen the luggage earlier in the day while responding to a welfare check.

Someone had called police wondering why there was a woman throwing luggage into the ocean. When the officer questioned Locklear about it, she said she “was hit by a rogue wave and lost control of the bags,” the report states.

Locklear is charged with destruction of property less than $2,000.

