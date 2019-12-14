Woman finds $37 million in her bank account after clerical error

DALLAS — It was almost a Christmas miracle.

It was after Ruth Balloon got out of work on Tuesday that she pulled up her LegacyTexas Bank account balance and saw more commas in her bank account than usual, KTVT reports.

“I was like, ‘Wow, we have a lot of money,'” Balloon told the station.

Out of seemingly nowhere, $37 million appeared in her account.

With hopes that it was some kind of life-changing gift, Balloon’s husband called up the bank and learned the far-more-likely reality.

After just a day and a half, the bank corrected its clerical error.

All $37 million was gone just as it had appeared.

Balloon knows it wasn’t hers to keep but she still hopes the bank finds some way to repay her for doing the right thing.

“A ‘thank you’ reward would be a little bit good,” she said. “Just for being a good customer and notifying them as soon as possible.”

LegacyTexas Bank told KTVT in a statement:

On Tuesday, December 10, our client made a foreign currency deposit into her LegacyTexas account. Due to the fluctuation in exchange rates, all foreign currency transactions must be manually entered into our system through our back office. When our client’s deposit was being keyed in, our representative entered her account number into the amount field by mistake. Although our client brought the error to our attention and the transaction was immediately reversed, less the amount of her original deposit, it would have been caught and corrected during our evening processing. Rest assured, our systems are sound, and this manual entry error has been addressed.

