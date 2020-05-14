Woman forced to give birth outside of locked hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN Newsource) — A Kentucky woman says she had to give birth in their hospital’s parking lot.

She and her husband say they are not upset at the hospital but wanted to share their story.

After already giving birth to two children — David and Sarah Patrick thought they were prepared for anything.

“I thought, ‘It’s the third. It’s probably going to be easier,'” Patrick said.

But when Sarah went into labor — they quickly realized it wouldn’t be that simple.

The couple arrived at Baptist Health in Louisville around 2:30 a.m.

“We go right up to labor and delivery, first set of doors open. We walk through to the next set of doors — locked, closed, can’t get in,” said husband David Patrick.

“So I banged on the door, shaked the door,” Sarah said.

The couple walked to another door — which was also locked.

“Walk across the street, third door — locked,” David said.

“Each step is more and more painful. Like, to try to walk in contractions you can’t,” Sarah said.

By the time they started heading to the emergency room entrance, it was clear their third child was tired of waiting

“My water broke while we were standing in the middle of the street. After another contraction came and I put my hand in my pants, I feel the top of my son’s head coming out,” Sarah said.

That’s when David called 911 and the dispatcher walked him through what to do.

“Within one, at the very most two, pushes, he was out and into my husband’s arms,” Sarah said.

Baptist Health officials say they’re reviewing what happened but want all women in labor to know they can enter the hospital through the labor and delivery department or the emergency room at any time of day.

As for the Patrick’s, they say they have no hard feelings

“When you are put in a life and death situation and you come out of it with your baby healthy, you can’t have anything but good feelings and gratitude and joy,” Sarah said.

And a great story to tell for years to come.