Woman plays lottery numbers seen in husband’s dream, wins $60 million prize

TORONTO (WNCN) — A couple in Toronto are now multi-millionaires after playing lottery numbers seen in a dream 20 years ago.

“My husband had a dream about some lottery numbers 20 years ago,” said the new multi-millionaire, Deng Pravatoudom of Toronto.

Playing those numbers on her Ontario LOTTO MAX ticket ultimately led Pravatoudom and her husband to win the $60 million jackpot from the December 1, 2020 draw.

Pravatoudom says her husband was the one who broke the exciting news to her after she went to go pay some bills.

“I went to the bank to pay some bills and my husband went to check the tickets. When we got into the car, he told me we won the $60 million jackpot,” she said. He was serious, not joking, so I knew he was telling the truth. I started to cry. I have always prayed for a blessing that my family would be taken care of!”

Pravatoudom, a 57-year-old married mother of two children and two grandchildren told Ontario lottery officials that she was beyond excited and slightly nervous as she collected winnings.

Officials say she has been a regular lottery player and had been playing the same numbers seen in that dream for the past 20 years.

Pravatoudom says that she was laid off in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but believes the new money will make her family’s life easier.

“My family was sponsored by a local church and because we had nothing, I am thankful for the great support they provided us over the years,” said Pravatoudom. “My husband and I have worked long hours as general labourers for over 40 years, trying to save what we could for our family. Due to the pandemic I was laid off last spring, so this money will certainly help make our lives much easier.”

Pravatoudom and her husband plan to move out of their apartment and buy and new house with the winnings, pay off some bills, help immediate and extended family, and when it is safe to do so, travel the globe.

“Except for when I came to Canada from Laos, I have never really traveled so I want to see Europe, Texas, Hawaii… I am excited to see the world,” she said.