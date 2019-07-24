Woman poured alcohol into Taco Bell worker’s mouth in drive-thru, deputies say

BEAVERTON, OR (WNCN) – A 23-year-old woman was arrested after she poured Hennessy into the mouth of a Taco Bell worker – all in front of a deputy.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar reached through the drive-thru window and poured Hennessy into a Taco Bell employee’s mouth.
A sergeant with the sheriff’s office just happened to be behind Aguilar-Aguilar in the drive-thru line.
She was arrested and taken to jail where she blew a 0.12 BAC, the sheriff’s office said.
On Facebook, the sheriff’s office called it:
WEIRDEST DUII ARREST OF THE WEEKEND… 🌮🌮🌮
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Brian van Kleef told WTVO most of alcohol spilled on the employee and they didn’t consume any of the Hennessey.
