Woman poured alcohol into Taco Bell worker’s mouth in drive-thru, deputies say

BEAVERTON, OR (WNCN) – A 23-year-old woman was arrested after she poured Hennessy into the mouth of a Taco Bell worker – all in front of a deputy.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar reached through the drive-thru window and poured Hennessy into a Taco Bell employee’s mouth.

A sergeant with the sheriff’s office just happened to be behind Aguilar-Aguilar in the drive-thru line.

She was arrested and taken to jail where she blew a 0.12 BAC, the sheriff’s office said.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office called it:

WEIRDEST DUII ARREST OF THE WEEKEND… 🌮🌮🌮

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Brian van Kleef told WTVO most of alcohol spilled on the employee and they didn’t consume any of the Hennessey.

More headlines from CBS17.com: