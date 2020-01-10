Woman punches boyfriend in the face for leaving dog in the rain, police say

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. (WNCN) — Upset that her dog was left in the rain, an Oregon woman punched her boyfriend in the face twice, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Department says in a release.

Deputies say Melissa Morris, 38, of Myrtle Point, Oregon was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault at 6 p.m. Dec. 31, the department says.

The man, who had a welt and scratch on his eyebrow, told deputies that Morris punched him twice in the face while they talked, the release says.

Morris told deputies that she only punched him because the dog was left in the rain.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



