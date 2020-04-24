Woman says ‘showing kindness still exists’ after 8 family members die of coronavirus

Every morning since the stay-at-home order went into effect in Missouri, Shana Jones puts up her tables outside of her home on the sidewalk.

She fill them up with items and fills it up with books, toys, canned goods, personal care items, doggy treats, Lysol, toilet paper, and other goodies with a sign on the table that reads “Grab & Go, for anyone who needs it”.

“I call it grab-and-go. I’m not out here standing by the table so people can come by, grab and go. We are at a very busy interstate because Sam is right up the road so we’ve got people from the south side, north side, east side,” Jones said.

Jones says eight of her family members have died in Albany, Georgia over the last few weeks due to COVID-19, leaving her heart broken knowing she cannot attend their funerals.

“I cannot go to Georgia. I cannot go down there to see my family so this right here is taking my mind and helping me,” Jones said.

Jones says it’s also hard during these challenging times because she has various health conditions.

“I have lupus, I have diabetes and I have high blood pressure. I cannot go out because I’m high risk,” Jones said.

So she decided to do what she could in her neighborhood, providing free items using hundreds of dollars of her own money, from the bottom of her heart, with love.

Dozens of residents make donations daily, adding to the table while others grab what they need.

Kids in the community and their parents love the grab bags filled with sandwiches, fruit snacks and other goodies to eat.

“It’s great we have so many kids in this neighborhood that the need is great when we get stir crazy it’s amazing,” said Samantha Barnett, neighbor.

“Maplewood community, they have stepped up, they have made sure, they have sent me notes, wrote me notes and they have let me know this is something that we need in our community and if you’re gonna do this we will support you,” Jones added.