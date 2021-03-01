GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This week marks one year since the first COVID-19 case in North Carolina.

The pandemic has led to job loss, lives lost and people struggling to pay the bills.

To this day people have not recovered from the medical and financial setbacks. The pandemic has led one Greensboro woman to find the ingredients to survive inside her home.

It’s been an exhausting year for Andrea Byrns. She and her husband lost their jobs.

“We didn’t have enough money to buy groceries,” Byrns said.

Their bills started piling up shortly after the statewide lockdown last spring. On top of that, Byrns’ husband was diagnosed with kidney failure.

“I thought what can I do? I looked in my cupboard,” Byrns said.

Byrns spent a lot of time in the kitchen as child baking with her mom, so she started looking at what she could bake to make some dough.

“I had some bread flour and some all-purpose flour and the very first week I made white bread, onion herb bread and cinnamon swirl bread and I put a little ad on Nextdoor and I made $45 and I was so excited I didn’t know what to do,” Byrns said.

Byrns’ Nextdoor ad started getting a lot of attention.

She stepped up her baked goods sales and created a small business called Andrea’s Kitchen.

“I just kept doing it every week because it was helping pay for gas and groceries,” Byrns said.

The business grew so fast she needed more space to bake her various breads, cookies and pies.

Eventually, Byrns moved into her mom’s kitchen to whip up family recipes dating back to the Great Depression — a time when simple ingredients kept families from starving.

“I don’t need a million dollars. I just need to make sure the bills are paid and I have gas in the car,” Byrns said.

Byrns takes orders throughout the week and has them ready for pick-up on Saturdays.

Byrns said she eventually hopes to sell her baked goods at a small restaurant or commissary kitchen. Byrns also has a website. There you can find a menu and place an order.