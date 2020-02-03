Woman spots lost dog on viral beer can

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – It took three years, but a dog is finally going to be reunited with its family-all thanks to a beer can.

Day-day was one of the four shelter dogs chosen to be featured on Motorworks Brewing beer cans.

And the story went viral.

“We were all screaming like crazy people because we were so excited.”

Immediately, two of the dogs were adopted, but Day-day was holding out for her perfect family.

That’s when Monica Mathis saw a familiar smile online.

“I was looking at the dogs and I was like of my gosh, that’s Hazel,” recalled Mathis.

Turns out Day-day already had a family, who called her Hazel. They had been looking for her since 2017.

It’s just been in the wrong state.

When Day-day escaped her home, the family lost her microchip paperwork, and were unable to update her information.

“I would think about her every day, every day,” said Mathis.

So, they lost hope, until they saw their pup on a beer can.

“The fact that she’s on here, its meant to be…Yes that’s absolutely right it is meant to be, I said this was the reason we did these cans.”

Now, the Humane Society is working to send Day-day back home for free.

“I’m just so blessed and excited to have her home and I get her back,” said Mathis.

