Woman throws snake at driver in SC carjacking, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Police say a woman stole a vehicle after throwing a nonvenomous snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole vaulting exhibition in a South Carolina city.
In a news release, Greenville Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. They said she was hurt in Friday’s crash, and released from the hospital on Monday.
Authorities say Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and threw a live, black snake at her. They say she then drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off.
Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.
Police say the snake was released in nearby woods.
