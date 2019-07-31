Woman who urinated on potatoes at Walmart turns herself in

Check This Out

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MIFFLIN, Penn. (KRON) – The woman who was sought by police after allegedly urinating on potatoes at a Walmart last week has turned herself in to authorities.

According to the West Mifflin Borough Police Department, 20-year-old Grace Brown is facing multiple charges including open lewdness, public drunkenness, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Brown had no comment Tuesday as entered the police department in West Mifflin with her lawyer.

“Obviously this is a regrettable situation for Miss Brown. She’s embarrassed, she’s a young woman that made a mistake but she’s going to address whatever issues she may or may not have and she’s going to move forward,” her attorney Casey White said.

Walmart released a statement saying it is committed to customer safety and that it disposed of the affect products and sanitized the area.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss