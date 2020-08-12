World’s last Blockbuster becomes Airbnb rental

BEND, Oregon (KXAN) — Down for a movie night?
The once behemoth Blockbuster video rental chain’s final location in the world will soon be a rentable Airbnb property, the company announced on Tuesday.
According to the Airbnb listing, beginning Aug. 17, movie lovers in the area will be able to book one of three available one-night stays for up to four people. Cost is currently listed at a whopping $4 per night.
The reasoning for the area-specific restriction, according to owner Sandi Harding, is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The listing reads:
“Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!”
Blockbuster, which closed its last 300 stores in 2014, popped back onto Twitter on Tuesday to deliver a message:
